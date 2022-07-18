The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Molybdenum Stock Performance

OTC:CMCLF opened at 0.48 on Monday.

About China Molybdenum

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

