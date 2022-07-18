The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,140.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,158.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,338.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

