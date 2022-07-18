The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $20.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XM stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.