The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target to $5.00

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance
Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $292.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Singular Genomics Systems
Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.