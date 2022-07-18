The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target to $5.00

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $292.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

