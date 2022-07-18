The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up about 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.5 %

MOS opened at $46.16 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

