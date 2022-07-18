The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. 5,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.98. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

