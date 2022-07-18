The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.42. 4,838,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,549. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.03. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 853,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,353,000 after buying an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 335,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.96.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.