The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Southern has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,091. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

