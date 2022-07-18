Thomas Story & Son LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

