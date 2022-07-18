Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $11.47 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 4.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 22.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $133,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 450.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $273.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.77. The company has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

