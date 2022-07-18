Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $181.51 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

