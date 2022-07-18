Thomas Story & Son LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $356.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.66 and its 200 day moving average is $390.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

