ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Short Interest Down 32.2% in June

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

In other ThredUp news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $62,167.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at $198,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,907,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,571,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $29.23.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

