Throne Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $2.34 million and $974,757.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Throne has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

