Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 51.6% in June

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $12.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

