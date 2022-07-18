Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 7,077,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.5 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

