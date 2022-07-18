Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 7,077,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.5 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.