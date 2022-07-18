Tixl One Day Volume Reaches $78,883.00 (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary.

Buying and Selling Tixl

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

