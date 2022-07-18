TNC Coin (TNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $8.29 million and $1.06 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

