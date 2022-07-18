TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 51.8% Higher Over Last Week

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $31,132.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
