Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $18.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE CURV opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Torrid by 706.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

