Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.26 million and a PE ratio of 4,333.33. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.38).

Get Tortilla Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tortilla Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Richard Morris bought 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,996.39 ($5,942.42). Also, insider Andy Naylor acquired 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £5,017.95 ($5,968.07).

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

