Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $32.41. 463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,375. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

