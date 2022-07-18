Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $32.41. 463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,375. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
