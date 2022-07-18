Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in June

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of TOSBF opened at $39.87 on Monday. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

See Also

