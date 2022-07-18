Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.07.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$3.92 on Monday, hitting C$67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 752,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.01. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$29.25 and a twelve month high of C$80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.409999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.66 per share, with a total value of C$313,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,973 shares in the company, valued at C$550,491,006.10. Insiders purchased a total of 32,167 shares of company stock worth $2,216,593 in the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.