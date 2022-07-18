Tranchess (CHESS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.13 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $27.34 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,677.04 or 1.00154365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00042823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.