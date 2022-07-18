Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,275 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,525 ($18.14) to GBX 1,275 ($15.16) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($24.98) to GBX 1,500 ($17.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,380 ($16.41) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,635.56 ($19.45).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 971.40 ($11.55). 228,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,232. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 918.20 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($21.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 943.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,080.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,273.83.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.