Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company's stock.

Trecora Resources Price Performance

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Trecora Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trecora Resources

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $25,995,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 470,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 81,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,628,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

