Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NYSE TG opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tredegar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

