Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Tredegar Price Performance
NYSE TG opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $13.47.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
