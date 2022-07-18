Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Set at C$55.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSU. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$54.25.

TSE TSU opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.97. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

