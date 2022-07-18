Truist Financial Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $150.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $265.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $85,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Amedisys by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Amedisys by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys



Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

