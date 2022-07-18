Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 985 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 118,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

