Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.83. 178,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,696,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.