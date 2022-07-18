Trust Investment Advisors Buys 144 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $91.57. 50,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,089. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.