Trust Investment Advisors Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.45. 243,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,799,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.22 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

