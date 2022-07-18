Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,380. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

