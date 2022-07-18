Trust Investment Advisors Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.08. 160,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,630,506. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.