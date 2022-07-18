Trust Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 364,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,216,502. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

