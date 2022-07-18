Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 5,422 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 121,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,347. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

