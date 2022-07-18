Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
TWIN stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
