Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Down 1.2 %

TWIN stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

