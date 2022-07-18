Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,965 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.13% of Tyson Foods worth $42,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

