UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €135.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($135.00) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €188.00 ($188.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($155.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($184.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($126.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €196.00 ($196.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

ETR:WCH opened at €132.75 ($132.75) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($116.65) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($187.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.56.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

