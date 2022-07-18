UBS Group Downgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,616.67.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GVDNY opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

