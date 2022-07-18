UBS Group Reiterates “€1.90” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €1.90 ($1.90) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AF. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.20) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.10) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.50) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.85) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.00) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of EPA AF traded up €0.08 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €1.22 ($1.22). 23,073,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($6.88) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($14.65). The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.06 and its 200-day moving average is €3.33.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

