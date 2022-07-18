UBS Group Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €23.85 ($23.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.70 and a 200-day moving average of €26.22. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($44.80).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

