Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Market Capitalization Achieves $5.14 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $40,575.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00041029 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
