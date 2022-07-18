Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $42,766.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,131.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.13 or 0.05969257 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002026 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
