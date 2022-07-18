UniFarm (UFARM) Reaches Market Cap of $105,087.05

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $105,087.05 and approximately $41,217.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
