Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,100 ($48.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($54.71) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.44) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($54.71) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.44) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($54.71) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.00).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded down GBX 31.09 ($0.37) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,876.91 ($46.11). The company had a trading volume of 2,229,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,341. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($38.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($52.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,685.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,660.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.