Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.55. 14,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.22 and a 200 day moving average of $237.74. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

