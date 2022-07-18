Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uniper from €39.00 ($39.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uniper from €35.50 ($35.50) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uniper from €40.00 ($40.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.61.

Uniper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. Uniper has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

